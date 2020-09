Racetrack and gaming operator Churchill Downs Inc. recorded a near 10 per cent fall in its share price Thursday after the Supreme Court of Kentucky ruled that the state’s historical horse racing games fall foul of parimutuel wagering rules.

Kentucky’s horse racing industry has benefited hugely from the popularity of historical horse racing gaming machines, which mimic slot machines and determine winners based on the outcome of historical horse races.

The activity is regulated in the state [...]