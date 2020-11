Aspire Global subsidiary AG Communications has been warned that it faces financial penalties if it breaches gaming regulations in future.

The Patent and Market Court division of the Stockholm District Court found that AG Communications breached five separate gaming and advertising regulations in Sweden during 2019, with each breach attracting a fine of SEK3m for a total of SEK15m. However, the fine will only apply if the breaches are repeated.

The ruling relates to marketing for online [...]