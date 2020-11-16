CMA clears Evolution Gaming’s acquisition of NetEnt

Evolution Gaming has secured competition approval to complete its proposed acquisition of NetEnt.

Evolution submitted its all-share bid to acquire NetEnt in June, valuing the company at SEK19.6bn, with the bid subject to necessary approvals, including competition clearances.

The company secured approval from the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority in late September, and today (16 Nov.) secured approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

The acceptance period for the offer ends on 20 November and the offer is expected to be declared unconditional on 23 November, with settlement expected to begin on 1 December.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 2.16 per cent at SEK663.40 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, while shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 2.37 per cent higher at SEK86.50 per share.