Sydney-listed gaming operator Tabcorp has been fined AUD$30,000 for publishing an illegal inducement to gamble.

The ruling was handed down on November 25 by Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court and published Monday, and concerns an Instagram post from December 2019.

Regulator Liquor & Gaming NSW launched an investigation after a former Tabcorp betting account holder received a gambling advertisement offering bonus bets from Tabcorp on his Instagram account, with the investigation finding that Tabcorp had run an [...]