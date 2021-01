Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has issued an injunction to iGaming operator Videoslots for violating the country’s online casino deposit limit.

The regulator said Tuesday that Videoslots players were able to circumvent the Covid-related SEK5,000 per week deposit limit by cancelling withdrawal requests from their gaming accounts, in some cases up to two-months after the initial withdrawal request.

As a result of the injunction, Videoslots must ensure that players can deposit no more than SEK5,000 per week to [...]