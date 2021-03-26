Swedish regulator fines bet365 for offering bets on underage footballers

Leading online betting operator bet365 has been issued with a warning and a SEK1m penalty fee by Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

The operator is the latest to be issued a fine and warning for offering bets on a Swedish football match involving players under the age of 18.

Following an investigation by the regulator, bet365 was found to have offered betting on a match played nearly a year ago on 28 March between Kronängs IF and Mariedals IK.

An examination of the line-up of both teams revealed that nearly three-quarters of the players involved were under 18 years of age.

Handing down the fine, the Swedish gambling regulator noted that there were mitigating circumstances in the case, which only extended to one match, and determined that bet365 had not committed a serious violation.

In June 2019, bet365 was issued with a warning and a SEK10m penalty fee for offering bets on five Under 19 football matches in Sweden where the majority of participants were found to have been under 18 years of age.

The operator appealed that decision to the Administrative Court in Linköping, which was rejected. That case has now moved on to the Court of Appeal, which is yet to issue a ruling.