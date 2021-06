Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has appealed a recent judgment from the Court of Appeal which lowered the penalty fees issued to AG Communications and Genesis Global.

After failing to have a functioning connection with Spelpaus.se following the opening of the Swedish iGaming market in 2019, Spelinspektionen issued a penalty fee of SEK3m to AG Communications and SEK4m to Genesis Global.

The operators appealed the decisions to the Administrative Court in Linköping, which reduced the penalty fees to [...]