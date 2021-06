Gaming operators ATG and Polar have been given warnings by Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen for offering unlawful bets to customers.

The infractions by Polar, operator of the Coolbet brand, and ATG were both self-reported, helping the companies escape a financial penalty for breaching Swedish gambling regulations.

Polar notified the regulator that it had allowed players to bet on in-play events such as yellow and red cards and penalties in March of this year, in breach of regulations [...]