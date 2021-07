Malta-licensed gaming operator N1 Interactive has been fined €500,000 for offering online casino games to Dutch players without a local license.

The fine follows an investigation by Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit, which determined that N1 Interactive illegally targeted the market because its betchan.com site was accessible from the Netherlands and did not provide a warning to consumers that unlicensed gambling in the country is illegal.

The regulator also noted that ‘Amsterdam’ was used as a bonus code [...]