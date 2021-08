Sweden’s gambling regulator has handed online gaming operator Mr Green a fine of SEK31.5m (€3.0m) for anti-money laundering and responsible gambling failures.

The penalty fee relates to the early days of the regulated Swedish gambling market in 2019, when the operator’s internal controls failed to detect potential warning signs such as customers depositing and losing more than their net annual income.

Mr Green has acknowledged the failures and admitted that using the tools and process available today, [...]