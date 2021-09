Lottery betting operator LottoStar has been ordered to withdraw its service from South Africa after the High Court of Mpumalanga ruled that its activities are unlawful.

Last week’s ruling is the culmination of a six-year legal battle between the bookmaker and the National Lotteries Commission, which had accused the operator of providing illegal bets on the outcome of national and international lotteries under its bookmaking license.

Ithuba Holdings is the sole authorised national lottery operator in South [...]