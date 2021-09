Malta-licensed betting and gaming operator Tipico has been fined more than €500,000 for offering its services to players in the Netherlands without a local license.

The fine follows an investigation by the Dutch gambling regulator over a number of months in 2020, during which time regulators were able to open an online gaming account with Tipico and make multiple deposits.

In its defence, Tipico stated that it does not target players in the Netherlands, however, the regulator [...]