Finland’s National Police Board has taken action against European television sports network Eurosport for broadcasting online gambling ads in the country.

The Police Board has issued a prohibition order and a conditional €800,000 fine to the broadcaster after it failed to respond to the authority’s concerns about advertising for unlicensed gambling operators.

Finland operates a gambling monopoly through state-owned Veikkaus, which is the only operator authorised to promote gambling services in mainland Finland under the Finnish Lotteries [...]