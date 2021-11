Pennsylvania’s leading iGaming operator has been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for allowing self-excluded individuals to access its gaming sites.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operating as Hollywood Casino at Penn National, has been fined $57,500 after nine self-excluded players were allowed to gain access to online casino games and sports betting, and in some cases place bets at hollywoodcasino.com and barstoolsportsbook.com.

The operator has also received a second fine of $25,000 after a group of [...]