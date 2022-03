Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Betting and Gaming has been fined £1.17m by Britain’s Gambling Commission for sending promotional emails to customers who had self-excluded or opted out of receiving marketing material.

The emails were sent in November to 41,395 self-excluded customers and 249,159 customers who had unsubscribed from the operator’s marketing emails, in breach of licence conditions aimed at ensuring gambling in Britain is socially responsible.

The promotional offer for the Sky Vegas online casino brand offered players [...]