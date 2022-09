Swedish betting and gaming operator ATG has been fined SEK2m for an error which prevented certain customers from registering on the national gambling self-exclusion register.

The error occurred between 13-28 January 2022 and was self-reported to the Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

During that time, customers who logged onto the ATG website using mobile Bank ID were not shown the option to self-exclude from gambling, despite a legal requirement for the self-exclusion option to be displayed on any [...]