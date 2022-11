Dutch online betting and gaming brand TOTO has been fined by the Netherlands Gaming Authority for marketing towards young adults.

TOTO, which is owned by the Netherlands Lottery, has been fined €400,000 for sending marketing material to players on its database, including people aged 18-23, in breach of the country’s gambling advertising regulations.

Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit found that TOTO’s marketing was in breach of regulations from the opening of the online gaming market in October 2021 [...]