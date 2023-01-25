InTouch Games hit with third multi-million pound penalty by Gambling Commission

UK-based online gaming operator InTouch Games has been hit with a £6.1m penalty by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

The latest penalty means that InTouch Games has now paid over £11m to the Gambling Commission since 2019 for repeated failings.

The penalty announced today (Jan. 25) by the Gambling Commission follows a failed compliance assessment last March which revealed social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings.

The operator of 11 websites in Britain, including bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com and slotfactory.com, was found to have failed in its social responsibility and anti-money laundering policies and procedures.

InTouch Games previously paid £2.2m to the Gambling Commission in 2019 for failing to put in place effective safeguards to prevent money laundering and keep consumers safe from gambling harm. This was followed by a £3.4m fine in 2021 for similar breaches.

“Considering this operator’s history of failings, we expected to see significant improvement when we carried out our planned compliance assessment. Disappointingly, although many improvements had been made, there was still more to do,” said Kay Roberts, executive director of operations at the Gambling Commission.

“This £6.1m fine shows that we will take escalating enforcement action where failures are repeated and all licensees should be acutely aware of this.”