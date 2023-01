Malta-based online gaming operator JOI Gaming has been fined by the Netherlands gambling regulator for sending marketing messages to players aged 18 to 24.

The operator has been fined €400,000 by Dutch regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) for marketing messages sent between December 8, 2021 and March 7, 2022, promoting the Jacks.nl online casino.

JOI Gaming has acknowledged the marketing communications, which it says were designed to make the brand known as a new legal provider of online games [...]