Playtech has gone to court in England to settle a dispute relating to its Caliplay joint venture with Mexican gaming operator Caliente.

The dispute relates to the strategic agreement between the two partners, under which Playtech provides its software, technology and various services to Caliplay in return for fees.

The strategic agreement includes an option relating to fees which Caliplay believes is still valid, while Playtech argues that the option expired in 2022.

Playtech said Monday that although [...]