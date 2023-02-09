This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Netherlands gambling regulator fines Bingoal

9th February 2023 11:38 am GMT
Evolution

Netherlands-licensed online gaming operator Bingoal has been fined €350,000 by the Dutch gambling regulator.

The fine imposed by regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) relates to the early days of the licensed market in June 2022, when the operator failed to consult the country’s national self-exclusion register before accepting new players.

The regulator explained in a statement Wednesday (Feb. 8) that a valid PKI certificate guaranteeing secure information exchange is required to access the Cruks exclusion register, with Bingoal unable to access Cruks due to an expired certificate for a period of three days.

“Bingoal could not check players for registration as required by law, but still allowed players to participate in risky games of chance,” said the KSA. “Bingoal should not have done that; the law says that a player may only access a high-risk game of chance after a gaming provider has determined that the player in question is not enrolled in Cruks.”

Bingoal has appealed the €350,000 fine.

