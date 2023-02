The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington has rejected Maverick Gaming’s legal challenge to the state’s sports betting law.

Chief Judge David Estudillo ruled Tuesday (Feb. 21) in favor of Governor Jay Inslee and members of the Washington State Gambling Commission, upholding the state-tribal gaming compacts that allow for sports betting on tribal land.

The Washington State Gambling Commission approved sports betting regulations in July 2021 alongside compact amendments with 16 federally recognized Tribes, [...]