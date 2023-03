Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed fines totalling more than €26m on five operators, including record sums for N1 Interactive and Videoslots.

The regulator confirmed Friday that the fines were imposed in December, with all five companies alleged to have been operating illegally in the market and targeting Dutch players without a licence, prior to the opening of the iGaming market in October 2021.

All five operators have appealed the fines.

The biggest fine of €12.6m was [...]