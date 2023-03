Netherlands gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed penalties on online operators Gammix and Hillside New Media.

Gammix is subject to a maximum penalty of up to €4.41m, or €1.47m per week, for continuing to serve players in the Netherlands without a local license, while bet365 is subject to a penalty of €400,000 for including young adults as recipients of its marketing material.

The KSA said that it took the decision to fine Gammix after the Malta-licensed operator [...]