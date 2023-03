Sydney-listed betting operator PointsBet has been fined AUD$22,000 by the Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC).

The regulator fined the company for sending marketing material to an unsubscribed gambler and failing to record subsequent conversations about his wagering and complaints.

The Northern Territory Racing Commission launched its investigation after receiving a complaint from the player in August 2020. During the course of this investigation, PointsBet settled the dispute with the player, however, the regulator’s investigation continued.

The original complaint [...]