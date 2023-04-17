Betr pays $210,000 for breach of gambling advertising regulations

Online betting operator Betr has received a record fine in New South Wales for offering gambling inducements to new customers.

Betr was ordered to pay a fine of $210,000 by the state regulator Liquor & Gaming NSW, after being found guilty of breaching NSW laws prohibiting the advertisement of gambling activity.

The conviction follows an investigation by the regulator into promotions aimed at non-subscribers, which appeared in newspapers, on radio, television and online during October 2022.

The illegal advertisements offered 100-1 and 20-1 odds on major events including the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate and NRL and AFL markets.

Betr eventually ceased the advertising campaign and has now paid the 14 penalty infringement notices issued by the regulator.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director of regulatory operations and enforcement, Jane Lin, said Betr was handed the significant fine due to concerns that its conduct constituted significant breaches of the law.

“This company tried to attract a new customer base and establish a significant market share with promotions that we consider crossed the line, using inducements that had the potential to cause harm to the community,” said Lin.

“In many cases, such promotions can only be legally offered to betting account holders who, unlike the general public, have made a conscious decision to open an account and receive this information.

“Wagering operators can legally advertise their products in a variety of ways but they can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of enhanced odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account,” continued Lin.

The matter was settled without any court proceedings.