This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution

Betr pays $210,000 for breach of gambling advertising regulations

17th April 2023 9:49 am GMT

Online betting operator Betr has received a record fine in New South Wales for offering gambling inducements to new customers.

Betr was ordered to pay a fine of $210,000 by the state regulator Liquor & Gaming NSW, after being found guilty of breaching NSW laws prohibiting the advertisement of gambling activity. 

The conviction follows an investigation by the regulator into promotions aimed at non-subscribers, which appeared in newspapers, on radio, television and online during October 2022.

The illegal advertisements offered 100-1 and 20-1 odds on major events including the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate and NRL and AFL markets.

Betr eventually ceased the advertising campaign and has now paid the 14 penalty infringement notices issued by the regulator.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director of regulatory operations and enforcement, Jane Lin, said Betr was handed the significant fine due to concerns that its conduct constituted significant breaches of the law.

“This company tried to attract a new customer base and establish a significant market share with promotions that we consider crossed the line, using inducements that had the potential to cause harm to the community,” said Lin.

“In many cases, such promotions can only be legally offered to betting account holders who, unlike the general public, have made a conscious decision to open an account and receive this information.

“Wagering operators can legally advertise their products in a variety of ways but they can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of enhanced odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account,” continued Lin. 

The matter was settled without any court proceedings.

Related Tags
Advertising Australia Betr Liquor & Gaming NSW Sports Betting
Related Articles

Illinois posts sports handle of $875m in February

Maryland records sports wagers of $386 million in March

Ohio sportsbooks collect $638.8m in wagers in February

12BET selects Betradar as new sportsbook provider 

West Virginia iGaming and sports wagers surpass $400m in February

Michigan online betting and iGaming handle grows to $170.8m in February

Illinois online sports handle hits $1bn in January

Betr set for third US state launch with Virginia Lottery approval

Bragg continues New Jersey expansion with Resorts Digital Gaming

FanDuel takes lead as Ohio sports wagers exceed $1.1bn in January

BetMakers reduces loss as revenue climbs to AUD$46.7m

Seven online sportsbooks set to go live in Massachusetts

Michigan operators enjoy record iGaming performance in January

Tabcorp profit falls despite first half revenue growth

Illinois posts sports betting handle of $9.75bn in 2022

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution