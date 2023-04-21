This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

AGCO issues fines totalling $70,000 to three iGaming operators

21st April 2023 10:56 am GMT
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served three AGCO-registered internet gaming operators with monetary penalty notices for alleged infractions of game integrity regulations.  

The operators of the ComeOn, Conquestador and LeoVegas gaming brands are alleged to have provided games on their Ontario gaming sites that were not approved by the AGCO registrar nor certified by an independent testing laboratory.

The operator of the Conquestador brand, Mobile Incorporated, is further alleged to have offered uncertified games from suppliers who are not registered with the AGCO.

“The AGCO holds all registered operators to high standards of responsible gambling, player protection and game integrity, and monitors their activities in the interest of Ontarians,” said Tom Mungham, AGCO chief executive and registrar.

“A critical feature of our regulatory framework requires operators to only offer games that are from registered gaming suppliers and have been certified by an AGCO-registered independent testing laboratory to meet the highest standards of game integrity. Ontarians who choose to play on registered sites need the assurance that the games being provided meet these requirements.” 

Mobile Incorporated (Conquestador) has been served an Order of Monetary Penalty totaling $30,000 for its alleged infractions. LeoVegas Gaming has been served a penalty of $25,000 and Bunchberry a penalty $15,000.

They all have the right to appeal the registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

