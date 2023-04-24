This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution

NFL suspends five players for gambling

24th April 2023 10:52 am GMT
Playtech

The National Football League (NFL) has suspended five players indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy.

NFL Players Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, have been suspended for the entire season for betting on the 2022 NFL games and can petition for reinstatement.

In addition, the Lion’s Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended for the team’s first regular six games of 2023. The players are eligible to participate in all off season and preseason activities, including preseason games. The suspensions will take effect at the final roster reduction.

The league’s gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any league club, facility or venue, including the practice facility.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way, “stated the NFL in a statement.

Related Tags
NFL Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

AGCO proposes ban on celebrities in gambling advertising

Ohio sportsbooks collect $638.8m in wagers in February

North Carolina online sports betting bill makes progress

Inspired partners Aristocrat to launch new NFL-themed virtual sports games

Ainsworth adds Novomatic deputy chairman to board of directors

Buzz Bingo to close nine retail bingo clubs in the UK

Pollard Banknote hits new heights as revenue climbs to CAD$482.3m

Entain fined in Australia for responsible gambling failings

Finland set to amend Lottery Act to end disbursements to social causes

ATG revenue dips in 2022 despite online casino growth

Opinion: Age verification helps online platforms open up new markets 

IGT expands Mississippi and Nevada sports betting footprint

AGA speaks out against federal sportsbook advertising ban

Mohegan sees first quarter revenue climb to $406.6m

DAZN agrees long-term NFL live streaming deal

Yggdrasil
Playtech
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Uplatform
Evoplay
Atomic Slot Lab
Betsoft
digitain
Delasport
BetConstruct
Evolution