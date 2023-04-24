NFL suspends five players for gambling

The National Football League (NFL) has suspended five players indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy.

NFL Players Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, have been suspended for the entire season for betting on the 2022 NFL games and can petition for reinstatement.

In addition, the Lion’s Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams have been suspended for the team’s first regular six games of 2023. The players are eligible to participate in all off season and preseason activities, including preseason games. The suspensions will take effect at the final roster reduction.

The league’s gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any league club, facility or venue, including the practice facility.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way, “stated the NFL in a statement.