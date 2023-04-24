This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

France’s ANJ sanctions seven online gambling operators

24th April 2023 11:15 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

France’s national gambling regulator has issued warnings and a fine to seven online operators who exceeded the country’s maximum rate of return to players.

Under French law, online gambling operators are prohibited from paying out prizes of more than 85 per cent of all stakes received.

According to gambling regulator ANJ, seven online operators exceeded the 85 per cent limit in 2022, all of which have now received official warnings. One operator was also fined an undisclosed amount for breaching the cap by more than ten percentage points.

“This [rate of return] limitation is intended to prevent excessive or pathological gambling and to fight against money laundering and terrorist financing,” said the ANJ.

No further details of the sanctions have been released and the decisions are open to appeal.

