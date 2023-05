Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has been fined AUD$60,000 for offering inducements to gamblers in Australia.

The penalty was imposed by Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on 22 May following an investigation by Liquor & Gaming NSW, which found that the company's promotions included ‘price push’ offers, a form of boosted or special odds, to new account holders.

Under the NSW Betting and Racing Act, it is an offence to publish a gambling advertisement that includes any inducement [...]