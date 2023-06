Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed a €400,000 fine on locally licensed operator Bingoal for advertising to players aged 18 to 24.

The KSA launched an investigation following media reports that a number of licensed operators were not complying with the country’s gambling advertising regulations.

The investigation focussed on all licensed operators who were active in the Netherlands between October 2021 and March 2022.

During this period Bingoal was found to have sent numerous promotional emails targeting [...]