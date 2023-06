Glitnor Group has been fined by Malta’s Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) for failing to effectively minimise the risk of money laundering.

The online gaming operator must pay an administrative penalty of €236,789 for failures identified in a compliance review carried out in 2019.

The FIAU review found that the company failed to effectively profile risk, identify customers, or seek source of funds information.

Glitnor Group also failed to apply enhanced due diligence measures to customers who should [...]