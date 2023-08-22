This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fox Bet fined in New Jersey for bets on college sports

22nd August 2023 9:10 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment subsidiary TSG Interactive US Services has been fined for offering prohibited bets on New Jersey college sports through the Fox Bet brand.

Fox Bet was previously warned for offering bets on college games involving a New Jersey team in 2021 but has since notified the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) of two further breaches of the state’s Casino Control Act.

Fox Bet allowed wagering on the December 31, 2021 NCAA basketball game between Fairleigh Dickinson University and St. Francis University, and the January 8, 2022 NCAA basketball game between Seton Hall University and University of Connecticut.

As a result of the breaches, the NJDGE has ordered TSG Interactive to pay a civil penalty of $80,000.

The order was issued shortly after Flutter Entertainment and Fox Corporation confirmed the immediate closure of the Fox Bet sports betting platform.

