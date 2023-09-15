This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Ontario gambling regulator issues $80,000 fine to Woodbine Casino

15th September 2023 10:19 am GMT
Canada
Playtech

Canada’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a CAD$80,000 penalty to Casino Woodbine in Toronto following allegations of a dealer cheat scheme.

The monetary penalty follows an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) into allegations that an electronic craps dealer at Woodbine Casino was in collusion with five individuals, who have all been charged.

The AGCO’s Regulatory Compliance Branch subsequently conducted an in-depth compliance review to assess Casino Woodbine’s adherence to the Gaming Control Act 1992 and Registrar’s Standards for Gaming.

The Registrar found that Casino Woodbine failed to detect or take appropriate action on available information to prevent the cheat-at-play and dealer collusion scheme.

This included internal financial reports and emails indicating substantial and atypical losses from the electronic craps game over a six-month period of time, which were not effectively acted upon.

In addition, table games supervisors were often absent from the craps table when suspicious gambling activities occurred, while video surveillance recordings show that the electronic craps game failed to follow required rules and procedures and lacked effective supervision.

Casino Woodbine was also found to have issued the dealer with seven procedural violations for inappropriately pushing dice to patrons before closing bets, with the dealer then allowed to continue dealing electronic craps during that time.

Casino Woodbine fully cooperated with the AGCO’s regulatory review and has committed to addressing deficiencies.

In addition to the penalties, the AGCO will continue monitoring to ensure Casino Woodbine appropriately addresses their controls to better detect and prevent casino cheats and dealer collusion.

Casino Woodbine has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT).

Related Tags
AGCO Canada Casino Casino Woodbine Ontario
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Gaming Realms achieves strong profit growth in H1 2023

IWG promotes Jason Lisiecki to newly created iLottery role

Inspired expands in North America with FanDuel

Playtech revenue grows to €859.6 million in solid first half performance

VICI completes acquisition of Century Casinos real estate assets in Canada

Bragg Gaming secures Gibraltar B2B licence

PointsBet posts full year loss of $276.3 million

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

Interview: Soft2Bet on its global expansion plans

Delaware Lottery partners RSI for iGaming

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan appoints new CEO

BetMGM enters UK iGaming and betting market

Caesars unveils new Caesars Palace online casino brand

Century Casinos hits record revenue high in second quarter

Inspired buoyed by record Interactive and Virtual Sports performance in Q2

Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution