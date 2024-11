France’s gambling regulator has fined eight online gaming operators for exceeding the country’s maximum rate of return to players.

The Sanctions Committee of national gambling regulator ANJ announced the penalties this week after a year-long investigation into suspected breaches of the maximum rate of return in 2022.

Nine operators were found to have breached the 85 per cent maximum rate of return in that year, with the breaches ranging from an excess of 0.1 to 5.3 percentage [...]