Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has refused a request from Viral Interactive to add the Ninjacasino.se domain to its current licence.

Global Gaming had previously transferred the domain to Viral Interactive, the Finnplay subsidiary that has served as the company’s license and platform provider since the revocation of Global Gaming’s Swedish license last June.

In connection with the transfer, Viral Interactive applied to add Ninjacasino.se to its other domains on its licence, which include NanoCasino.com, Mobocasino.com, Spinlovers.com and Swedencasino.com [...]