The Swedish Competition Authority (Konkurrensverket) has dismissed a complaint from operator association BOS, which had claimed that Svenska Spel had abused its dominant position in the re-regulated iGaming market.

The authority's investigation mainly focused on issues related to Svenska Spel Sport & Casino’s use of its main brand in the competitive market for commercial online gaming and betting.

While acknowledging that as the national lottery operator Svenska Spel had a strong brand compared to other players in the gaming industry, [...]