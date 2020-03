The UK Advertising Standards Authority has banned an ad by matched betting provider Profit Accumulator for suggesting that its service can provide a solution to financial concerns.

Profit Accumulator offers a subscription service which allows customers to take advantage of free bets and promotions offered by online bookmakers.

Two posts on the company’s Instagram account last year suggested that the Profit Accumulator service could alleviate financial difficulties, with one featuring an image superimposed by text stating “COLOSSAL WIN 2,380.50”, while another featured a review [...]