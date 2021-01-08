Catena Media begins search for new chief executive

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has announced the immediate departure of chief executive Per Hellberg, with chairman Göran Blomberg assuming the role on an interim basis.

Blomberg has served on Catena Media’s board of directors since 2019 and was appointed chairman in 2020.

Hellberg had served as chief executive since June 2018 when he replaced major shareholder and interim CEO Henrik Persson Ekdahl in the role, after Ekdahl had taken over as interim CEO following the departure of former chief executive Robert Andersson in October 2017.

The board will now begin the search for a new permanent chief executive, with director Öystein Engebretsen assuming the role of acting chairman.

“We are pleased to appoint Göran Blomberg as the new interim CEO of Catena Media,” said Engebretsen. “Mr. Blomberg has solid experience and brings more than 30 years of managerial experience to the role in public listed environment. This makes him a good fit with Catena Media for the transition period. The board also want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Hellberg for his time with Catena Media.”

Interim chief executive Blomberg added: “Subsequently to strengthening the company’s financial position through a successfully executed rights issue of a hybrid bond in June, we will now refocus on organic growth and potential strategic acquisitions. Additionally, we will improve operational efficiency through an enhanced focus on BI and AI to create an even more scalable business solution. McKinsey & Company has just been engaged to further accelerate this transformation process.”

Shares in Catena Media plc. (STO:CTM) were trading marginally higher at SEK28.80 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.