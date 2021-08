The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has launched a campaign against online gaming affiliates promoting illegal online casino sites to Australian consumers.

The crackdown on unlicensed online gambling will see Australian internet service providers block access to affiliate websites that have been identified by ACMA as providing direct links to illegal gambling services, with seven affiliates initially named and targeted for action.

They are Aussie Casino Hex, Australia OK Casinos, Aussie Online Pokies, Pokies, Australian Casino [...]