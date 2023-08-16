ReferOn agrees MioMedia affiliate system deal

Affiliate marketing solutions provider ReferOn has signed Malta-based MioMedia as its newest client.

MioMedia will now operate on the ReferOn affiliate management system, which provides flexible analysis, reporting and tracking capabilities with a proprietary rewards engine.

“ReferOn takes affiliate management to new heights allowing for the easy management, tracking, and reporting of all affiliate data, which ultimately contributes to the affiliate’s ability to grow and flourish,” said ReferOn product manager Vladyslav Bondarenko.

MioMedia head of affiliates Helen Reginia added: “We are pleased to be using ReferOn moving forward, as this is a key management system that uses highly-advanced features to improve our partners’ ability to manage all aspects of their business quickly and effectively.”