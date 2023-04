Macau’s gaming revenue surged by 95 per cent to MOP34.6 billion (€3.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, after March’s revenue marked the best monthly performance since January 2020.

Gaming revenue in March more than trebled to MOP 12.7 billion (2022: MOP3.7 billion) and meant that the first three months of 2023 all had revenue above MOP 10 billion.

It is a measure of Macau’s recovery since travel restrictions were removed in mainland China that Q1 [...]