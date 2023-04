Delta Corp, the Indian gaming and hospitality company, has reported casino revenue above INR10 billion (€113 million) for the first time in its financial year ended 31 March 2023.

Total casino revenue from the company’s land-based and floating casinos grew by 87 per cent to INR10.1 billion in FY 2023, although revenue in the fourth quarter increased by just 2 per cent to INR2.1 billion.

During the final quarter, Delta Corp’s flagship floating casino the Deltin Royale, [...]