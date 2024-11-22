Wynn Resorts on course to open Wynn Al Marjan Island in Q1 2027

Wynn Resorts is on course to open the first integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first quarter of 2027.

The company said in an update on the project that construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island has proceeded as planned, with 55 per cent of the structural concrete now complete.

The concrete structure is complete up to the 26th floor of the main resort tower, with walls extending to the 29th floor. The construction team is completing one floor per week, working toward a topping off in December 2025.

The company said there are currently 9,100 construction team members onsite, and more than 100 concrete trucks on the site per day.

Wynn maintains its own full-service design and architectural team, Wynn Design and Development (WDD), employing more than 90 architects, designers and creative visionaries, to oversee all facets of the project’s design and development.

Once completed, the resort will offer 1,542 rooms and suites. To-date, the tower structure has been completed for 1,121 guest rooms, equivalent to 73 per cent of the total. The elevator and escalator installation also began this month.

Set to become the first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, Wynn Al Marjan Island will also offer guests twenty-two restaurants, lounges and bars, as well as a nightclub featuring the “Only At Wynn” line-up of world-renowned DJs.

The resort will also include a 15,000-square-meter shopping promenade filled with the world’s top luxury boutiques, a five-star spa and salon, as well as a 7,500-square-meter meetings and events center. No details have yet been provided on the size of the gaming area.

Wynn Resorts is developing the project, which is located 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.

