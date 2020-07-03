DAZN names acting CEO to succeed Simon Denyer

Digital sports media specialist DAZN Group has appointed chief revenue officer James Rushton as acting CEO.

Rushton assumes the chief executive's responsibilities from founder Simon Denyer, who is taking on a new role with DAZN-owner Access Industries to advise the company on new ventures in sports.

Denyer has led DAZN since it was first conceived within Perform Group, a company he founded in 2007.

“James has been with the organisation for the better part of two decades and brings a huge amount of experience and skill to enable us to deliver on our potential,” said DAZN executive chairman John Skipper. “Simon is an innovator and his talents will be a tremendous asset to Access as that organisation looks to explore new opportunities in the sports landscape. We wish Simon well in this new endeavour.”

Moving in the opposite direction, Access Industries corporate director and portfolio manager Ed McCarthy will join DAZN to help deliver group strategy.

“Ed has been working closely with me and many senior leaders at DAZN in the last several years and is well-equipped to help us chart a path for future growth,” Skipper added.