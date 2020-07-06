Aspire Global launches new sports betting tournament feature

Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has launched a new tournament feature for sports bettors.

AspireBattle enables players to participate in tournaments across all major sports, as well as create personalized tournaments and invite friends to compete for a top place on the leaderboard.

In order to secure a safer player environment, the new feature also monitors players’ behaviour and times out participants who suffer significant point losses and dip below a specified negative points total.

AspireBattle is currently available on Karamba’s sports betting site and is available for integration with other gaming sites and iGaming platforms.

“We are pleased to once again bring to the market an innovative and unique feature in the sportsbook vertical,” said Aspire Global head of sports Morten Hauge. “The sports gamification invention was created to complement players’ ordinary sports betting and to act as the ‘perfect side dish’.

“We are especially happy about the player control functionality which is reflecting our strong focus on responsible gaming.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading at SEK27.29 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.