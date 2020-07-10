This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Romania’s Superbet joins International Betting Integrity Association

10th July 2020 7:11 am GMT
IBIA

Romanian betting and gaming operator Superbet has become the latest to join the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The agreement will see Superbet feed into the IBIA’s global monitoring and alert system, which comprises alerts from over 50 online and retail betting operators.

Superbet is the third operator to join the association this year after Belgium’s Napoleon Sports & Casino and Latin America-facing operator Betcris.

“I am pleased to welcome another company into the growing list of operators in IBIA,” said International Betting Integrity Association CEO Khalid Ali. “Superbet has a particularly strong Central Eastern Europe footprint which will significantly strengthen our coverage in that region.”

Superbet head of in play trading Ivan Gojic said: “Superbet’s membership of IBIA is an important part of our international expansion and continued investment in technology and partnerships that best benefit our commercial ambitions and responsible gambling goals.

“IBIA is committed to protecting sporting and betting products, as well as the consumers that enjoy those activities. Those qualities correspond seamlessly with Superbet’s own corporate aims and also those of licensing authorities which are placing increasing focus on the kind of market protections IBIA provides.”

