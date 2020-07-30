Relax Gaming to launch games on BetConstruct’s platform

Malta-based casino games supplier Relax Gaming has secured a new deal to launch its content with BetConstruct’s platform.

BetConstruct will gain access to a selection of Relax Gaming’s proprietary games, including top-performing titles Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers through Relax’s Silver Bullet and Powered By platforms.

“The past few months have seen Relax continue to gain momentum and form high-value partnerships such as this deal with BetConstruct,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “We look forward to providing the company’s network of operators with an extensive portfolio of casino games that have proven to engage varied audiences and deliver results for our partners.”

BetConstruct chief product officer Edgar Mkrtchyan commented: “Relax Gaming’s platform not only offers an impressive selection of games but also a quick and simple integration that will undoubtedly see us rapidly enhance our online portfolio.

“We always go above and beyond to offer our customers the best online casino experience, and with this partnership we will be able to bring new and exciting content to players that will help us deliver on this commitment.”