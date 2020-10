Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider Zeal Network has again raised its full year guidance after recording better than expected growth during the third quarter of the year.

Zeal benefited from strong jackpot development in the Lotto 6aus49 game, as well as continued high marketing investments, which led to improvements in billings, revenue and new registered customers.

Marketing investments rose by 41 per cent to €25.3m, helping the company acquire 787,000 new customers in the German market during the [...]