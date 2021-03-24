This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Playtech signs Betsson Group to Live Casino

24th March 2021 10:04 am GMT
NetEnt

Playtech is rolling out its Live Casino across a range of Betsson-owned online gaming brands under a new long-term agreement.

Customers of Betsson Group brands such as Betsson, Betsafe, NordicBet and EuropeBet will gain access to Playtech’s live casino and table games portfolio, including Live Quantum Blackjack, Live Slots and the newly launched Adventures Beyond Wonderland.

The four-year live casino agreement follows last year’s launch of Playtech’s iPoker network across several Betsson Group brands.

“Betsson Group is a highly respected operator within the online gambling industry, and we are very proud to be working with them,” said Shimon Akad, COO at Playtech. “Betsson Group already offers an excellent player experience to its significant international audiences and we are confident that Playtech products and innovations will only serve to enhance this experience further.

“With a continued focus on safer gambling, Playtech’s core strategy is to offer long-term sustainability and innovation for operators and a safe, enjoyable environment for players.”

Ciara Nic Liam, commercial director, gaming at Betsson Group, commented: “The continued popularity of live casino shows no signs of slowing down, which is why giving our players access to Playtech’s wide breadth of live casino games is a really exciting proposition.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.53 per cent higher at 428.35 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, while shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 1.66 per cent higher at SEK76.45 per share in Stockholm.

Related Tags
Betsson Live Casino Playtech Playtech LIVE
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech and SpringOwl invest in GameCo

Paysafe names post-merger board of directors

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

Playtech extends long-term partnership with Flutter brands

Caledonia Investments sells Buzz Bingo stake

Playtech results hit by Retail and Asia revenue decline in 2020

Playtech rolls out casino to Kindred Group brands

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Playtech enters US sports betting market with Novomatic Americas

Inspired expands distribution capabilities with Playtech deal

Lord Mendelsohn to take over as 888 chairman this month

Playtech appoints 888’s Brian Mattingley as non-executive chairman

Playtech secures rights to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? branded live games

888 partners Playtech for Live Casino and RNG games

Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games