Playtech signs Betsson Group to Live Casino

Playtech is rolling out its Live Casino across a range of Betsson-owned online gaming brands under a new long-term agreement.

Customers of Betsson Group brands such as Betsson, Betsafe, NordicBet and EuropeBet will gain access to Playtech’s live casino and table games portfolio, including Live Quantum Blackjack, Live Slots and the newly launched Adventures Beyond Wonderland.

The four-year live casino agreement follows last year’s launch of Playtech’s iPoker network across several Betsson Group brands.

“Betsson Group is a highly respected operator within the online gambling industry, and we are very proud to be working with them,” said Shimon Akad, COO at Playtech. “Betsson Group already offers an excellent player experience to its significant international audiences and we are confident that Playtech products and innovations will only serve to enhance this experience further.

“With a continued focus on safer gambling, Playtech’s core strategy is to offer long-term sustainability and innovation for operators and a safe, enjoyable environment for players.”

Ciara Nic Liam, commercial director, gaming at Betsson Group, commented: “The continued popularity of live casino shows no signs of slowing down, which is why giving our players access to Playtech’s wide breadth of live casino games is a really exciting proposition.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.53 per cent higher at 428.35 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, while shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 1.66 per cent higher at SEK76.45 per share in Stockholm.